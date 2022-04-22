If you don't like the idea of setting up an Arch-based desktop by yourself, check out XeroLinux, a beautiful, easy-to-install variant of Arch Linux.

The Linux kernel has spawned tons of operating systems that you can use for various purposes. From Ubuntu to Kali Linux, every Linux OS delivers something different to the users.

Distros like Arch Linux offer complete control to the user in terms of customization. However, it may be a challenge for beginners to set up an Arch system. Therefore, TechXero brings a whole new operating system called XeroLinux to ease the process of setting up an Arch-based desktop on their machine.

Here's everything you need to know about XeroLinux, including how to install it and why you should.

What Is XeroLinux?

XeroLinux is an Arch-based Linux distribution that ships with the pre-configured KDE Plasma desktop for an attractive interface. This operating system combines less challenging installation with the fantastic UI to offer an eye-catchy version of Arch Linux to beginners.

XeroLinux provides a massive range of packages that you can choose from during the installation. The KDE desktop also brings high customization options allowing you to change the interface with minimal effort.

XeroLinux has some spot-on features including:

Amazingly customized KDE desktop themes

Supports the Thunar context menu to open any folder as root

Contains the completely customized Neofetch utility

Comes with the Calamares installer and also has iOS device support

Includes legacy Nvidia GPU support

Supports Paru and Pamac

Comprises a configuration tool that runs at boot

Offers a lightweight environment with minimal storage usage

These were just a few features of XeroLinux, but this operating system has much more to offer.

Reasons to Try Out XeroLinux

Let's take a look at the most valid reasons to replace your current OS with XeroLinux:

1. User-Friendly

As mentioned earlier, XeroLinux has a pre-configured KDE Plasma desktop that offers an impeccable user experience. The interface feels fresh and includes a straightforward menu to launch software, use widgets, etc. The functionalities and options offered by XeroLinux make it easier for a macOS user to switch to Linux.

There is a standard Latte dock with some default apps at the bottom. You can also customize the dock in terms of transparency, color, style, and default apps.

This operating system shows a configuration tool at the boot time that lets you perform some specific tasks quickly. For instance, you can disable auto-start or check the Nvidia card status.

2. Highly Customizable

XeroLinux offers different customization options as it comes with the KDE desktop environment. You can do anything on this Arch-based distribution, from customizing themes and looks to functionalities. You can use the pre-installed Kvantum manager to install different themes or visit the GitHub page to get them quickly.

XeroLinux has Pamac, which gives high accessibility for quickly installing new applications. Furthermore, XeroLinux offers a way for users to customize the lock screen for their convenience.

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned Linux user, XeroLinux comes equipped with the Calamares installer, an installer framework that eases the installation process for everyone.

According to the official website of XeroLinux, the XFCE variant is now officially discontinued, but the KDE flavor can make you forget about it. As a result, there is a lot to explore because there are some differences between KDE and XFCE.

3. Stunning Performance

XeroLinux shows a fantastic balance between eye-catchy desktop and optimal performance. The top-right corner shows CPU usage monitoring that helps a user keep track of the CPU usage. Generally, XeroLinux uses five to 10 percent CPU and around 30 percent RAM in an idle state.

XeroLinux is loaded with the Linux kernel 5.16, which works fine on different hardware configurations. However, we recommend installing this OS on a hardware-rich system to unlock its full potential. XeroLinux works well on the i3, i5, and i7 Intel generations with around 8GB of RAM.

4. Numerous Software Support Options

XeroLinux comes with hundreds of pre-installed applications, and you can also install different software as per your needs. In the applications menu, you will get sections such as Development, Internet, Graphics, Multimedia, Office, etc. You can access various applications through these categories.

Here are a few pre-installed apps and tools available in XeroLinux:

Available Apps Description Dolphin File manager Gwenview Image viewer Kalender Manage tasks and events Spectacle Screenshot capture utility Falkon Web browser Grsync GUI for rsync VLC Media player Grub Customizer Utility to customize the bootloader KWrite Text editor

Apart from the above apps, you will also get Thunar, KColorChooser, CMake, htop, and many more utilities. XeroLinux comes with a basic set of apps that can fulfill your needs. If you still want more apps, you can easily install them from the official repositories.

How to Download and Install XeroLinux

First, you'll have to download the XeroLinux installation ISO from the official website.

Download: XeroLinux (Free)

Then, depending on whether you want to install the distro bare-metal on your system or on a virtual machine, create a bootable media or set up a virtual machine. Once done, boot the system with the installation media.

Once you boot into XeroLinux, the system will show a window where you can select the core packages to download for the system.

Choose your location and keyboard layout. Then, set up the partitioning scheme for the XeroLinux installation. To use complete disk space, click Erase Disk and to create partitions manually, select Manual Partitioning.

If you're dual-booting XeroLinux with other operating systems, be careful while creating partitions, as you can accidentally format the partitions of the other OS.

Create a new user by setting the user and password. Finally, click Install to start the installation process.

Once the process finishes, remove the bootable media and reboot your system or virtual machine to boot into the installed system.

Enjoy the Unique Desktop Experience of XeroLinux

There are multiple Arch-based distributions available, but XeroLinux is the latest one. Many Linux geeks consider XeroLinux another Garuda Linux because it combines an appealing desktop interface with the power of Arch Linux.

Majorly, XeroLinux developers release the updates regularly to eliminate bugs and glitches from the current version. XeroLinux can be your long-term choice if you like the KDE desktop environment and a customizable operating system, powered by Arch Linux.

Garuda Linux: An Arch-Based Linux Distro Built for Speed and Beauty

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Nitin Jangid (5 Articles Published) Nitin Jangid is a techno-geek who is always ready to learn newly developed technologies. As a tech enthusiast, he loves to share his experience with the world through different guides. More From Nitin Jangid

Subscribe to our newsletter Join our newsletter for tech tips, reviews, free ebooks, and exclusive deals! Click here to subscribe