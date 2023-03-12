Apple Fitness+ is such a comprehensive service that it’s tempting for Apple users to look no further for their health and exercise needs. But if you subscribe to Apple Music as well, there’s a lot of great content in the Apple Music Wellbeing section to help with your wellness as well. Take a look at how to use every element of the Apple Music Wellbeing catalog to get the most out of this aspect of your streaming subscription.

1. Apple Music for the Mind

3 Images

Close

One of the best ways to calm your mind is through meditation, and while there are many great meditation tools and resources online, you don’t need to download a separate app on your iPhone to help you practice mindful meditation.

Instead, head over to the Apple Music Wellbeing section and explore the Mind section. You’ll find a wide range of guided meditations to help you work on your breath control and enter a flow state. There are programs to help you through your whole day, from morning mantras to sleep meditations.

Since the range can be a little bewildering, Apple helpfully provides three curated playlists to help you navigate your way, which will be of particular help if you’re new to the idea of relaxation:

They’re all excellent introductions to the material in this section of Apple Music.

2. Apple Music for the Body

3 Images

Close

The Body section of Apple Music Wellbeing provides you with a great range of audio options for exercises such as Pilates and Core. Yoga is particularly well represented, with playlists and DJ Mixes that cover various types of this discipline, such as Apple Restorative Yoga and Apple High Vibes Yoga.

You’ll also find soundtracks to help you to stretch out at the end of workouts and to find your flow state. There are lots of lo-fi beats and chilled vibes to ensure you calm both body and mind. If you’ve enjoyed Apple Fitness+ Mindful Cooldowns, you’ll love the collections on offer here.

3. Apple Music for Relaxation

3 Images

Close

Music is a proven relaxation aid. But for everyone who finds their zen listening to piano jazz, there are others who prefer orchestral strings. It’s good to experiment and find the most calming sounds for you, and this section of Apple Music is the perfect tool.

Playlists are available for many different genres, including Apple New Age, Apple Classical, and even Singing Bowls. With some of the more experimental approaches to relaxation on offer, such as ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), trying out something completely new is easy. And you may even find a new style to surprise and inspire you.

4. Apple Music and Nature

Natural sounds can be incredibly calming, and scientific research, such as a study in Environmental Sciences, has shown that listening to the soundtrack of the natural world can even result in decreased pain levels in participants.

Although there are lots of great apps for listening to calming nature sounds, Apple Music Wellbeing has a fantastic library of natural sounds. So, whatever type of nature soothes your soul most, it’s worth looking within this section, as you’re sure to find it represented. There are Apple Music Playlists for Ocean Sounds, Forest Sounds, Thunderstorms, and more.

While it’s obviously not as good as getting out into nature to experience the beauty of the environment in which you find these sounds, it’s a fascinating way to virtually experience nature around the world if you can’t do so. And if you’re feeling tense or stuck in a noisy environment, firing up one of these playlists in your headphones will allow you to capture a moment of calm.

5. Apple Music for Rest

3 Images

Close

One of the best ways to use Apple Music Wellbeing is to wear some earbuds and find the perfect soundtrack to allow you to rest and sleep. While there are many soundscape apps to help you relax and prepare for sleep, again Apple Music can provide all the sounds you need without the need to download a specific app.

In the Rest section of Apple Music Wellbeing, you’ll find sleep aids and sleep music aplenty. There are nature sounds, ambient music, and lullabies for the children. Just say, “Hey Siri, play the Help Me Sleep playlist” to access an excellent, varied Apple Music Sleep soundtrack that features artists such as Ludovico Einaudi and Pat Metheny.

And you can even help your dog rest, too: Try the Music to Relaxx Your Dog track on Apple Music if your pet suffers from separation anxiety or gets terrified during a thunderstorm or firework display.

6. Apple Music for Video

If sound alone is not quite enough for you and you like watching calming nature-based YouTube channels for relaxation, you’ll enjoy the videos offered on Apple Music Wellbeing. With lyric videos and calming visualizers showing incredible nature scenes such as the aurora, this is a fascinating category to explore. Highlights include Jon Hopkin’s Music for Psychedelic Therapy and Max Richter’s Mirrors.

7. Apple Music Stations

For an uninterrupted listening experience, choose one of Apple Music’s Stations. These act like radio stations but without ads. In the Wellbeing category, you can select an Apple Chill Station that will serve up an unlimited playlist of relaxing sounds from artists such as Alex Baker, Benji Lewis, and London Grammar. Alternatively, turn your environment into a spa with the healing music and soothing sounds of the Apple Spa Station.

If you’re seeking sleep, use the peaceful Apple Sleep Station or a Lullabies Station for your kids. There’s even a Choral Station for those soothed by heavenly choirs. Again, no matter your preference, you’re bound to find an uninterrupted source of chilled-out sounds.

Combining Apple Music With Apple Fitness+

As well as subscribing to Apple Music as a standalone subscription, many iOS users subscribe to Apple One, which bundles Music with several other Apple services, including Apple Fitness+. If you already have an Apple Music subscription, or you’re thinking of joining, it’s worth considering whether it’s worth upgrading to Apple One so that you can benefit from both the multiple workout options of Apple Fitness+ and all the Apple Music features listed here.

Get the Most Out of Apple Music by Using the Wellbeing Channel

Many Apple Music users look no further than their own playlists or the music the Featured tab offers when they log on. But it's well worth exploring the catalog more widely to find a track or video that might help your well-being. You could even compile your own playlist to help you sleep or find some peace of mind when you most need it.