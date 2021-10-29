Want to access the internet without leaving any traces? Check out Tails, a Linux distro that focuses on maintaining user privacy and anonymity.

It’s no secret that many users finally make the switch from Windows to Linux because of a desire to make their own choices and take control of their computer and privacy. Although there are many Linux distros, each different from the next, security and privacy are the common threads running through all of them.

One such distribution is Tails, a security-focused operating system that maintains your anonymity on the web.

The True Importance of Privacy

While most users are simply trying to avoid being tracked and targeted by unscrupulous internet marketers and ISPs, others have more serious concerns. For some, remaining anonymous and moving across the internet untracked can be a matter of avoiding censorship, oppression, viruses, and even surveillance.

For these users, it is not only important that they are able to act anonymously, it is imperative that no trail, virtual or physical, is left behind for anyone to follow.

When you need to ensure that your internet activities leave no traces online or on the computer you are using, there is only one choice—Tails.

Tails: The Amnesic Incognito Live System

The Amnesic Incognito Live System (TAILS) is a live bootable Linux distribution that not only allows users to work on the internet in complete anonymity, but also erases every last trace of all activities each time the system is shut down. If you want to be invisible on the internet, this is how you do it.

Tails is completely self-contained, boots from removable media (USB or DVD), writes nothing to the hard drive of the host computer, and resets itself to a neutral state every time it is used.

You can use it on virtually any computer that allows you to boot from USB or DVD, including public computers (provided you can access the USB port and reset the computer). When you turn off or reset a computer after using Tails, there is no evidence of anything you did on that computer left behind.

The live system comes with everything you need including:

Tor Browser with uBlock : A secure browser plus ad-blocker

: A secure browser plus ad-blocker Thunderbird : A free email application to send and receive encrypted emails

: A free email application to send and receive encrypted emails KeePassXC : A password manager that creates and stores strong passwords

: A password manager that creates and stores strong passwords LibreOffice : Full office suite

: Full office suite OnionShare: A file sharing app that allows file transfer over Tor

Since Tails is a self-contained live system, it is also extremely portable. You can carry your personal Tails system around on a USB stick and use it wherever you want.

Anonymous Communication Through the Tor Network

When working in the Tails environment, all communication is sent through the Tor Network. The connection is set up automatically every time the operating system is loaded. Any program that tries to communicate outside of the Tor circuits is automatically blocked.

A full explanation of how Tor works is outside the scope of this article, but the Tor network uses special protocols to allow users and servers to communicate anonymously.

All of your internet communication is encrypted and sent through multiple servers before reaching its final destination. The system makes it impossible for the end server to see the true IP address of the user accessing that server—complete anonymity.

Trading Speed for Security

The Tor Browser included with Tails ensures that your privacy is maintained no matter where you go on the web. You’ll be able to use most regular websites plus access dark web and deep web sites without revealing information like your location, IP address, or other network signatures.

The cost of such privacy, however, is the speed at which you can communicate. Since all communication on a Tor circuit is sent through at least three or four servers before reaching its intended destination, there is a noticeable difference in speed when compared to a normal, unprotected internet connection.

You Can Install Tails on Any Computer

Tails is completely free and can be downloaded from the official Tails website. All you need is a blank USB or DVD and you can install the OS on virtually any computer. Whether your desire for privacy and security is a matter of necessity or just curiosity, you won’t find anything that protects you better than Tails.

Contrary to popular belief, the deep web is not only about illegal websites and trade. Infact, it is home to several websites that you might find useful and interesting.

