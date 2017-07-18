Looking for the best software to install on your Raspberry Pi? Here are the best Raspberry Pi apps to install today.

The Raspberry Pi is an awesome little computer, whose capabilities won't stop increasing. As such, you should make sure that you have the best apps installed on it. Whether you're running Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian) some apps are unmissable.

Here are the best Raspberry Pi apps you can install today.

Doesn't Raspberry Pi Come With Apps Preinstalled?

Before proceeding you're probably thinking "hold on, my copy of Raspberry Pi OS already has a bunch of apps installed." No doubt you're thinking of VLC media player, Scratch, and LibreOffice.

With three editions of Raspberry Pi OS to choose from, though, you won't be surprised to find that those apps aren't included on them all. The Lite version comes with little to talk of, not even a desktop, and is aimed at project builders. Meanwhile the "Raspberry Pi OS with desktop" comes with VLC media player and the Chromium Web Browser, but little else.

The "Raspberry Pi desktop and recommended software" version, meanwhile, is jam-packed full of everything you could need. But it's a bit of a big download, so you might prefer to avoid it.

Interestingly, there used to be an app store for Raspberry Pi. Sadly, this was discontinued several years ago and it is no longer possible to download from the Pi Store.

We've compiled this list of the best software for the Raspberry Pi 4, but most of these apps should work without too much trouble on the Raspberry Pi 3 models too.

1. Guake

Whether you're new to Linux or an expert, the default Terminal is frustrating. It's plain, obscures the desktop, and, overall, the Terminal application is difficult to appreciate.

Consider a replacement: Guake. Raspberry Pi apps available for anyone who uses the Terminal, Guake has a Quake-style semi-transparent interface, and can be installed via the Add/Remove Software tool.

Alternatively use the existing Terminal emulator and enter:

sudo apt install guake

After installation, you'll find it in Applications > System Tools > Guake. Once you see the notification that Guake is running, tap F12 to summon it. Guake will drop down from the top of the screen when called.

Guake lets you see what is happening elsewhere on the desktop. You can also right-click inside the Guake window to alter the Preferences, which includes tweaking the appearance.

2. Cairo Dock

The default Raspberry Pi OS desktop layout is functional, but not stunning. Whether you're used to having a Mac-style dock on your desktop or just fancy a more accessible launcher, Cairo Dock is ideal.

Along with the default dock, it comes with a useful configuration tool that lets you download and install new themes. Often these docks are animated, making this more suitable as a Raspberry Pi 4 app, although it will work on older devices.

To install in the command line:

sudo apt install cairo-dock

You can then launch with

run cairo-dock

Alternatively, open it from System Tools.

3. MyPaint

Best open-source apps for Raspberry Pi lists like this almost always suggest GIMP as a sort of easy Photoshop alternative. While this is a good option, it's usually preinstalled on Raspberry Pi OS, and is mainly for editing photos. For something a little different, try MyPaint.

This is an open-source graphics editor for digital painting, rather than image manipulation. Closer to Corel Painter or Krita than Photoshop, it includes layers, brush settings, scratch pad, and brushstrokes that differ based on the angle and zoom. Many other features can be found on the project's GitHub page.

To install MyPaint, open a terminal and enter

sudo apt install mypaint

Alternatively, find it in Add/Remove Software in the Graphics category.

4. QMMP

VLC media player plays music, but if you're looking for a dedicated Raspberry Pi music player, try QMMP.

With support for all the usual audio formats (MP3, FLAC, Ogg FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, CD Audio, etc.), it also delivers equalization settings and striking visual effects.

Various plugins are also supported, adding functionality. This ranges from playing music from YouTube to playing chiptunes (music created on or for 8-bit systems).

Install QMMP with

sudo apt install qmmp

You'll also find it in Add/Remove Software listed under Multimedia. Once installed, simply launch it from Menu > Sound & Video and open your favorite tunes.

Veteran PC users will notice that QMMP resembles the popular Winamp audio player for Windows.

5. Conky

If you want to keep an eye on system performance, Conky is one of the best Raspberry Pi utilities around. Conky displays system temperature, CPU activity, RAM use, and many other important statistics.

To install this desktop system monitoring tool, open a Terminal window and enter:

sudo apt install conky

Once installed, run Conky with

conky -b &

Conky is hugely configurable and for the best results you'll need to spend some time tweaking how it appears on your desktop. If you would rather save time, you can download Conky themes that reskin the default text box.

6. vokoscreenNG

One of many ways that you can record activity on your desktop, vokoscreenNG has multiple uses. For example, you can use it to make a small recording of a work in progress, perhaps some Python you've coded.

vokoscreenNG can record from multiple audio sources, as well as capture your desktop and webcam, if desired. It's a great way to create videos with your Raspberry Pi.

To install, open your terminal app and use

sudo apt vokoscreen -y

You'll find vokoscreenNG is ready to launch from the Sound & Video menu. Take time to investigate the various settings before using it, which include using full screen, zoom, setting the preferred video format, and even setting a memory limit so you don't run out of space.

7. NixNote

If you use Evernote, NixNote is one of the best things to install on your Raspberry Pi. An open-source client for Evernote, it is easily installed in the Add/Remove Software tool.

Once installed, NixNote gives you access to your existing Evernote archive of ideas, jottings, lists, and so on. It can export as PDF, and the data can be backed up and restored as needed.

In short, this is a useful notebook client that syncs with Evernote on your other devices for unified notetaking.

8. Deluge

First things first: Deluge is a BitTorrent client. This doesn't mean that it is illegal; BitTorrent itself isn't illegal. Rather, the misuse of the peer-to-peer networking technology to download copyright-protected movies and games is illegal.

For instance, many Linux operating systems (including Raspberry Pi OS) can be downloaded over BitTorrent. This provision reduces the overhead on hosting the distribution on a dedicated server. Our guide to BitTorrent explains this in more detail.

Why might you need a BitTorrent client on your Raspberry Pi? Well, it depends how you're using the computer. If you utilize it as a repository for personal data, Deluge can download data from your Pi wherever you are. Full details on how to this can be found on the Deluge Wiki.

You'll find Deluge in Preferences > Add/Remove Software. If you want to use the torrent app in headless mode, connect via SSH and run:

sudo apt install deluged deluge-console python-mako deluge-web

Once this is done, Deluge is ready to run. Pi desktop users can launch it in Menu > Internet.

File sharing with BitTorrent apps can be data intensive. Before using Deluge, be sure to add plenty of additional storage to your Raspberry Pi.

9. OpenVPN

Every computer should connect to the internet via a VPN. While there are no VPN clients for the Raspberry Pi, there is OpenVPN.

This is a VPN client app that lets you connect to your preferred VPN server using existing account credentials. For example, you can connect to ExpressVPN VPN servers using the configuration files they provide.

Install OpenVPN with

sudo apt install openvpn

Be sure to download the OVPN configuration file for your preferred server and save it on your Pi. Most VPN services provide OpenVPN support so this should be straightforward.

10. Steam Link

While the Raspberry Pi doesn't have the hardware to run standard PC games, it is good enough to stream them. This is possible thanks to the Steam Link software from Valve, which lets you stream games from a PC.

With the games you want to play installed on your PC and streaming enabled, setup is simple. Just connect your Raspberry Pi to your TV and run

sudo apt install steamlink

All the Raspberry Pi is doing here is acting as a receiver for the game streaming from your PC. On a fast network (Ethernet is preferred) you can enjoy AAA games on any TV with a Pi running Steam Link.

Awesome Raspberry Pi Apps You Can Install Today

This list of Raspberry Pi recommended software can be installed along with the apps already on your Raspberry Pi. They bring new functionality, improve privacy and productivity, deliver gaming, and more.

Which apps you install will determine how you use your Raspberry Pi. If you're new to the Raspberry Pi, be sure to learn all the commands you need to make the most of the credit card sized computer.

