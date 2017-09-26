Don't like the default GNOME text editor Gedit? One of these seven Linux text editors should make an adequate replacement.

Gedit, the default text editor for Ubuntu and the GNOME desktop environment, is a nifty little app that's pretty handy indeed. However, it's not the only text editor available to Linux users.

If you've been using Gedit for all these years, and want a text editor that's better suited to your needs, you should really consider switching to one of the other Linux editing apps. They're far more powerful and will make you twice, even thrice, as productive as before.

So, let's explore some of the best Linux text editors that are great Gedit alternatives.

1. Visual Studio Code

Not to be confused with Visual Studio proper, Visual Studio Code is a powerful open-source text editor that runs natively on Linux. Its built-in IntelliSense (contextual code completion) blows all other text editors out of the water.

It also has built-in Git integration and a debugging feature that lets you run your source code with breakpoints, call stacks, and an interactive console. But it's not an IDE! It has the speed and interface of a regular text editor, and that's why so many users are switching to it.

And the cherry on top? All kinds of productivity-enhancing features and shortcuts that'll have you coding, scripting, or just taking notes in record time. You can also add new functionality through third-party extensions.

Download: Visual Studio Code (Free)

2. Sublime Text

Sublime Text revolutionized the text editor landscape. It took everything that was excellent in the Mac-only TextMate, added a bunch of extra goodies, and made those features available across multiple platforms. It was so good that it inspired the creation of half the text editors in this post.

Unlike other modern text editors, Sublime Text is written in C++, instead of JavaScript (like Visual Studio Code, Atom, and Brackets are), which gives it a huge performance advantage. It's one of the fastest, most responsive text editors you'll ever use, making it great for less-powerful machines.

To get to know the app better, see our guide on how to install and set up Sublime Text. The only downside? It costs $99, though you can use it for free indefinitely if you can mind the occasional nag popup.

Download: Sublime Text ($99, free trial available)

3. Atom

Atom is an open-source text editor developed by GitHub, the most popular source code host in the world. It's the best choice for open-source enthusiasts because GitHub is arguably the largest force for open-source development. Check this list out if you are specifically looking for open-source writing software.

Nearly every aspect of Atom is customizable, hence why it calls itself the "hackable" text editor. It shares a lot of the same built-in productivity features as its inspiration, Sublime Text, and can be improved with extensions.

While Atom is certainly good enough for most, you may run into performance issues with large source files and projects: slow search, choppy scrolling, long load times, etc. Visual Studio Code is better in this regard, but plenty of users still prefer Atom for its open-source ideology and commitment.

Download: Atom (Free)

4. Brackets

Funny enough, Brackets was released in the same year as Atom—about one year after Sublime Text's version 2 debut (which came five years after version 1). You can see the inspiration in the editor design, but Brackets isn't a clone.

Whereas Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text, and Atom all try to be "the one true text editor" for all kinds of programmers and scripters, Brackets specifically focuses on web development. That makes sense when you realize Brackets is maintained by Adobe, which also maintains Dreamweaver and Photoshop.

Brackets has some cool features, like Live Preview and Quick Edit, and can be improved through extensions. It's also an open-source project, another point in favor. But Brackets is abysmally slow, and that can be hard to get over.

Download: Brackets (Free)

5. Geany

Geany is a fast and lightweight text editor based on the GTK+ toolkit, so it will feel right at home if you're on the GNOME desktop. And truth be told, Geany is an excellent app. It was a text editor of choice for many through the early 2010s.

It's still good today but just happens to be overshadowed by monsters like Visual Studio Code and Sublime Text.

Expect all the basic features: syntax highlighting, auto-completion, wide support for languages, and the ability to build, compile, and execute code. Geany also has a plugin system, though nowhere near as easy or comprehensive as extensions for newer text editors.

Download: Geany (Free)

6. Typora

Typora is a paid Markdown text editor available for Linux, Windows, and macOS. It focuses on providing a distraction-free environment to let you write with maximum concentration without nagging you with too many settings or options to tinker with.

Writing in Typora is pretty similar to writing on a blank piece of paper as the interface is so clean and minimal with no header on top. The app eliminates the elements that might divert your attention from writing, in turn, helping you stay focused.

Speaking of focus, Typora even has a focus mode and a typewriter mode that give you a highly distraction-free workspace to write. You can also install custom themes to personalize the app. It offers a free 15-day trial, after which you can purchase it for $14.99.

Download: Typora ($14.99)

7. Vim, Emacs, or Nano

Depending on who you ask, standalone GUI text editors are for wimps! If you want to be a "real" programmer or tech geek, you should write code straight in the terminal using Vim, Emacs, or Nano.

Be warned: these editors are NOT for the faint of heart!

Vim is the most powerful but also the hardest to wrap your head around. Emacs has a shallower learning curve and is still full-featured but not as powerful as Vim. Nano is the worst of the three yet also the easiest to learn. If you've never used any of them, you might as well go with Vim.

Why put yourself through this? See our guide on how to use Vim. Wondering whether Nano will suffice? See our comparison of Vim vs. Nano. Vim may take a few months to learn, but it will be worth it.

Which Gedit Alternative Should You Use?

Though Gedit can be a useful tool for basic text editing, you have no lack of choices as there are amazing alternatives available. We're living in the golden age of text editors, and you really can't go wrong with any of them.

If you are looking for distraction-free text editors, check out this list of apps that will enhance your focus and concentration while writing.