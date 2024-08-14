Key Takeaways Steam has introduced a "Trending Free" tab that lets you easily browse free games.

Demos are now included in the tab, along with full free-to-play games.

You can filter the results to narrow down your search to free-to-play games that are also trending.

Steam has plenty of free games to choose from, but discovering them is not always a simple task. However, the digital storefront has added a new tab to make browsing free games easier than ever before.

Steam Launches "Trending Free" Tab

If you're like me and you browse Steam's front page for new games, you'll be familiar with the "New & Trending" section. Previously, this tab displayed all new games that were gaining attention from users. However, with the new "Trending Free" tab, you won't have to scroll through a series of paid games when you're specifically looking for new, trending games that also happen to be free.

This isn't the only change Valve has made recently, with the company also making Demos easier to find with a 25 July update. Demos now appear in the "Trending Free" tab, along with free-to-play games.

But if you're not interested in demos specifically and only want to see free-to-play titles, you can select the Free To Play filter at the bottom of the window. This takes you to Steam's Free to Play category page, which lets you see popular, free titles. On this page, you can also narrow down the results to free games that are also new and trending.

So whether you're looking for demos or simply free-to-play games, Steam has a dedicated tab that lets you explore games with no cost. Of course, you'll still have to read the reviews and check the game's rating to decide whether it's worth playing. The Trending Free tab is now another useful way to find great free games on Steam.

You'll still have to look out for the occasional Steam prologue — which is essentially a demo posing as a full game. But thanks to the new tab and other improvements Steam has made, finding quality free games will no longer be as difficult as in the past.