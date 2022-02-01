Finding Linux frustrating and reinstalling Windows? Already switched back? Here's why you should persist with Linux after switching.

Switched to Linux and found things aren’t working out as you’d hoped? Considering reinstalling Windows?

Stop!

Getting to grips with a new operating system is not always easy, but there are many reasons to stick with Linux. Perhaps more importantly, most of the reasons people give when they quit Linux are either wrong, ill-considered, or outdated.

Before you download that Windows installer and copy it to a USB stick, here’s why you should stick with Linux.

1. Vast Distro Selection Is a Good Thing

Many complaints about Linux concern the surfeit of choice. Linux distros (short for “distribution”) cover every eventuality of usage, from servers to desktops, single-board computers, Internet of Things, and more.

You can ignore most of these and focus on desktop Linux distros.

The best place to start is arguably Ubuntu, as it is well-supported. However, you may prefer a functional distro like Linux Mint, or the stylish elementary OS.

Sure, you might spend awhile finding the right distro, and you might have to switch until you find the right one. But when you do, you won’t look back.

Related: The best Linux Distros for Laptops

2. You Didn’t Try Linux First

You know Windows. It’s everywhere: at work, at college, in the library. You know how to use a computer running Windows.

Many people switching to Linux for the first time have no idea how to use a Linux operating system. The reason for this is simple: they’ve never used it before. Switching to a new operating system without giving it a try first isn’t wise.

Fortunately, there are various ways you can try Linux without switching to it completely. You might use virtualization software to run Linux. Or you might just install the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on your Windows computer and give it a try.

You could even buy a small Linux computer (e.g. a Raspberry Pi) and get to grips with the operating system that way.

Whichever suits you, spend some time with Linux before switching. And once you have switched, give yourself a chance to get used to it.

3. Linux Wouldn't Install? Try a Different Distro

Perhaps the key problem for anyone installing Linux is when the chosen distro fails to install.

This is bound to put anyone off, right?

The solution here is simple. Make a note of your computer model and run a web search for it, with “+ Linux” or “install linux” appended to the search term. This will return all the information you need about which Linux operating system version will work on your hardware.

From there, simply download, write to DVD or USB stick, and install.

4. Linux Desktop Is Unfriendly? Choose a New One

Many complaints from Windows users who have failed to stick with Linux is that the desktop doesn’t suit them.

The fact is that unlike Windows, you can have almost any desktop environment you want on your chosen Linux distro. For example, Ubuntu ships with GNOME as the default desktop, but other “flavors” are available. These bring a choice of alternative desktop, such as KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, Budgie, and MATE.

If you prefer one of these to GNOME, simply download the corresponding version of Ubuntu. Already installed your Linux distro? Don’t worry, you can simply install a new desktop.

Read More: The Best Linux Desktop Environments

5. Actually, It’s Not Too Different to Windows

Image Credit: Clement Lefebvre/Wikimedia Commons

People who have quit Linux and returned to Windows often claim that Linux is just too different to Windows.

In a sense, this is true. The whole point of Linux is that it is different; it is designed to a different philosophy. Deep down, at a code level, Linux is very different to Windows.

But all Linux desktops are designed to the same standards of usability as Windows and macOS. They’re all mouse-driven, employ menus to organize applications, right-clicks for context and extra commands, and have file managers.

The names may differ, the visual design may seem unfamiliar, but the same principles are at play.

6. No, Your Software Will Work

Ever switched to Linux and tried to run Windows software? One of the key charges against Linux from Windows users is that important software cannot be run on the open-source operating system.

While Windows software cannot be installed or run natively, it can be run on Linux with tools such as Wine. This software adds the necessary compatibility so that Windows software can run on Linux. It’s usually used alongside a front-end, PlayOnLinux, for ease of use. Almost any Windows software can be run on Linux thanks to Wine and PlayOnLinux.

Related: How to Install Microsoft Excel on Linux

Incredibly, Linux updates have been cited by users online that have ditched the open-source OS and returned to Windows.

Windows updates are responsible for some of the most irritating, distracting, and disruptive computing experiences. In comparison, Linux updates are barely noticeable.

If you’ve used Linux and the updates have caused you to switch to Windows, we can only assume you were using an unlicensed, illegal version of Windows unable to receive updates.

System updates are vital to the safety and stability of the OS. Whatever operating system you use, be sure to run the updates.

8. Hardware Won't Work? You’re Doing It Wrong

Most hardware will run with Linux with little or no effort. If you’ve selected a distro that you know will run with your computer or laptop, as noted above, you’ve saved yourself a lot of trouble.

Printers, displays, mouse and keyboard, even game controllers and audio accessories usually work without any trouble. It is not unheard of for USB devices to not run on Linux, but it is very unusual for all but the latest devices.

It isn’t uncommon to run into problems with graphics cards when installing Linux. However, if they aren’t selected when the OS is installed, you can add the correct graphic card drivers later.

Read More: How to Install Nvidia Drivers on Ubuntu

9. Windows Has As Many Text Commands

Does Linux require too much command line interaction? No.

As with Windows, you can rely on the command line as much or as little as you want. Anyone claiming that Linux relies on written commands has either forgotten to install a desktop environment or hasn’t managed to install the OS correctly.

10. “Games Won't Play on Linux” - They Really Will

Perhaps the killer for many Windows users retreating from Linux is the supposed lack of game compatibility. After all, Windows is known as a gaming platform, whereas Linux is not.

However, Linux actually has great pedigree for gaming.

Linux underpins almost every retro gaming platform you can think of.

A version of Steam is available for the most popular Linux distributions you can think of.

There’s even a SteamOS, available to download and the operating system for the forthcoming Steam Deck console.

Software like Lutris adds further compatibility and a useful user interface.

Perhaps most importantly, various technologies and application layers (such as Proton) have been developed by Valve and other digital distribution services to ensure Windows games run on Linux.

Red Dead Redemption II, Minecraft, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and many other popular titles will either run natively or with third party support on Linux.

Gaming on Linux is better than macOS and catching up with Windows on a monthly basis.

Quit Linux for Windows? It’s Time to Go Back

Almost everyone who switches to Linux spends time questioning their decision.

Speaking personally, I tried several times before repeated use of successive Raspberry Pi computers convinced me that I was actually comfortable using a Linux OS. Now, I use Linux for writing and editing, making videos and podcasts, and when I have the time, gaming.

You could too. You can switch back to Linux today without any of the pain if you do it right.

How to Seamlessly Switch to Linux from Windows Thinking about switching to Linux? Leaving Windows can be difficult, but if you get the preparation right, moving to Linux can be a breeze.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Christian Cawley (1564 Articles Published) Deputy Editor for Security, Linux, DIY, Programming, and Tech Explained, and Really Useful Podcast producer, with extensive experience in desktop and software support. A contributor to Linux Format magazine, Christian is a Raspberry Pi tinkerer, Lego lover and retro gaming fan. More From Christian Cawley