A Live Linux USB is one of the best rescue tools every computer user should have. Not only can it help restore your computer in a jam, but it also has several other substantial benefits and uses. Oh, and did I mention that it's completely free?

1 Backup Operating System

Alex Photo Stock/Shutterstock

A Live Linux USB stick is a portable USB flash drive that contains a Linux operating system (OS). The word "live" here means that this USB stick can boot and run the OS directly without installing it on a computer hard drive. Also, it runs on your computer RAM, so no hard disk is used here.

Linux is an open-source OS with many options to choose from, which is why it's the preferred choice here. I even have a Linux distro installed as my daily driver, and I enjoy it a lot.

When discussing backup OS, imagine your Windows PC showing a "blue screen of death" and refusing to boot, and you are stuck with an unusable computer. But if you have a live Linux USB, you could insert the USB stick and boot a fully functional OS from it, saving you from a deadlock. After booting up, you can continue browsing the internet, checking emails, or accessing files on your hard drive, saving you from downtime while you figure out how to fix your primary OS.

2 Data Recovery in Case of OS Failure

If you have important files on your hard disk and Windows gets corrupted, you can't access those files anymore. This is where having Linux on a USB stick comes in handy. You just have to plug the USB stick into your computer, boot it up, and then you can access your files stored on the hard drive. This means your valuable data is not lost, and you can copy it to an external hard drive, or even upload it to cloud storage.

3 Portable Operating System

A live Linux USB stick can also function as a portable operating system that you can carry around in your pocket, and it's very easy to create your portable OS, given thatyou do it correctly. To use the OS, you need to plug the USB drive into a computer, and you have a fully functional OS in minutes, with all your tools, settings, and applications ready to use anywhere.

Here, there are two options to choose from. A Linux Live USB can be either temporary or persistent:

In temporary mode, any changes made to the OS get removed as soon as you unplug the USB stick.

In persistent mode, changes made to the OS, such as installed applications and browser logins, are saved, and you can continue to work from there without needing to install applications again or log in to websites from the start.

I love the independence that comes from this, as you are not reliant on the OS of the host computer, and you have a familiar environment to work in wherever you go. I usually carry it with me to my computer lab, where I cannot use my laptop, but can plug in my USB drive.

Additionally, live USB sticks work on almost any computer hardware, whether it's from Microsoft or Apple.

4 Safe Browsing and Better Privacy

A live USB also keeps you safe from any keyloggers or malware that might be present in your main OS. These are serious threats, especially when dealing with sensitive and important files. By booting up from a USB stick, you get a fresh, clean OS that's free from malware and viruses. At the same time, you also get better internet privacy. When you shut down the live session, all browsing history and cookies data are wiped, limiting web trackers.

Even when using a shared computer, there’s no risk of accidentally exposing personnel files, passwords, or sensitive information. This is also handy when using public Wi-Fi (at airports and cafés), where you might risk packet sniffing and man-in-the-middle attacks.