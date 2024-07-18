What can you do if the storage on your Linux machine is nearly full? You can free up space by removing or relocating some files, and you should probably start with the biggest. Discover how to find large files and duplicates to give yourself more usable space and improve system performance.

Find Large Files Using a GUI Tool

The easy way first. QDirStat is a GUI application for the Linux desktop that you can install with this terminal command:

sudo apt install qdirstat

When you run QDirStat it will ask you to choose a directory to scan before listing the size of the directory and the files in it. You can then use the Discover > Largest Files menu item to find the biggest files. In the Locate Files window, sort them by Size and you’ll see the largest files in descending order.

You might notice that QDirStat shows some directories in red. This means that you do not have read permissions to access them.

To resolve the issue, run the program with superuser permissions like this: