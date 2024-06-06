Key Takeaways Bash is one of the most popular CLIs for Linux scripting.

Bash scripting makes tasks like sorting data or scheduling repeated tasks more efficient.

You can learn Bash by practicing from examples and playing online scripting games.

Bash scripting is one of the best ways to level up your Linux expertise, but it can be intimidating to learn. Here's what you need to know about Bash and how you can get started with basic scripting.

What Is Bash in Linux?

Bash (Bourne-Again SHell) is the default Command Line Interface (CLI) that you’ll use in most Linux distributions. It's the interpreter that you use within the Terminal. You can use it to install apps, run command-line programs, and add new functionality via scripting.

Shell scripting lets you do things in Bash that you can do with other basic programming languages, all with convenient access to your operating system and files. Commands in the Terminal are often very simple scripts. You can take your use of the Terminal to the next level by writing your own Bash scripts.

Bash and other CLI shells are more difficult to use than a Graphical User Interface (GUI) utility, but they do have some advantages:

They're less resource-intensive since they avoid rendering graphics.

When you're skilled at writing scripts, they make tasks like listing the name of a directory and all subdirectories much faster.

They can be used to compute information (like how many files have a name starting with 'a') that isn't supported through GUI applications.

Sorting data within files (like CSVs) is more efficient with CLI scripting.

What Can You Use Bash For?

Bash scripting is useful for automating basic tasks. You'll have a slow start when you first start scripting, but as you grow more confident and knowledgeable, you'll find ways to finish nearly any complex task with just a few minutes of focused scripting.

One easy way you can start using Bash is to make use of cron, a Linux service that schedules tasks. You can use it to run specific scripts or other tasks at particular times or intervals. cron uses a text file (the crontab, or 'cron table') to track which commands are scheduled and when.

For example, if you wanted to make your Ubuntu system automatically update its package repository and software once per week, a well-written cron task could help. You could start making this task by opening the Terminal, entering nano to open a text editor, and writing the following script in a file named autoupdate.sh:



sudo apt-get update

After writing, saving, and closing that script (ideally saving it within your home directory), the next step is adding it to your crontab. You can open crontab for editing by entering the following command in the Terminal:

crontab -e

Once crontab opens, your next step would be to add the task. To make autoupdate.sh run once per week, you would need to write something like this before saving and exiting from the file:

* * * * 0 ./autoupdate.sh

You can even write cron tasks to clean up your files or use the at command to schedule non-repeating tasks through the Bash shell. By combining both of these utilities, you can automate most of the repetitive or predictable tasks that you need to do on your computer. You can create scripts to automatically:

Update your computer or specific applications.

Send emails.

Change your volume, screen brightness, or other settings.

Copy, read, edit, or manipulate files.

The best way to learn Bash scripting is by example. There is a practically limitless number of ways that you can improve your system with Bash. Following tutorials and reading about syntax will gradually improve your ability to write your own scripts. If you're interested in learning more about Bash, consider trying:

Checking your email with mutt.

Browsing the web with w3m.

Playing music with mpg321.

Editing images with imagemagick.

Reading and writing with vim.

Browsing files with ranger.

Clipboarding files with xclip.

Editing videos with ffmpeg.

How to Script With Bash in Linux

If you're short on ideas, you can also learn Bash by playing online games. Some of the best games you can play to learn Bash scripting include:

Terminus, a text-adventure game hosted on MIT's website.

OverTheWire, which hosts over a dozen "wargames" to help you learn different scripting skills through problem-solving.

How to Run a Bash Script in Linux

You can create and run a Bash script in Linux using your preferred text editor. vim and nano are both great options, and you can open either by entering their name in the Terminal. You can save and name your file right away, ensuring that its file name ends with .sh (the shell script file extension).

Once you've written your script, you can run it with the following Terminal commands:

sudo chmod +x filename.sh

./filename.sh

You might need to start small with Bash scripting. With enough practice, however, it's possible to turn complex, unwieldy, repetitive tasks into tiny challenges that you can solve in minutes. It's an essential skill for tech professionals and power users, and the best place to learn is just one Terminal window away.