Use these Linux Bash shortcuts for navigation, editing, command control, and easy access to history—all available in a free cheat sheet.

The Linux Bash (Bourne Again Shell) is a shell and command language that is known to most Linux users, since it's the default shell in most Linux distributions.

A beginner Linux user may find the Linux terminal usage a bit hard to grasp, especially because it relies heavily on using your arrow keys to move around. Additionally, constantly re-typing the commands, each with a slight variation, can be annoying.

However, Bash comes with many easy-to-use keyboard shortcuts and history functions that ensure efficient use of the terminal. For making effective use of time, we have put together a list of the most commonly used Bash keyboard shortcuts.

Linux Bash Terminal Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action Bash Navigation Ctrl + A Move to the start of the command line Ctrl + E Move to the end of the command line Ctrl + F Move one character forward Ctrl + B Move one character backward Ctrl + XX Switch cursor position between start of the command line and the current position Ctrl + ] + x Moves the cursor forward to next occurrence of x Alt + F / Esc + F Moves the cursor one word forward Alt + B / Esc + B Moves the cursor one word backward Alt + Ctrl + ] + x Moves cursor to the previous occurrence of x Bash Control/Process Ctrl + L Similar to clear command, clears the terminal screen Ctrl + S Stops command output to the screen Ctrl + Z Suspends current command execution and moves it to the background Ctrl + Q Resumes suspended command Ctrl + C Sends SIGI signal and kills currently executing command Ctrl + D Closes the current terminal Bash History Ctrl + R Incremental reverse search of bash history Alt + P Non-incremental reverse search of bash history Ctrl + J Ends history search at current command Ctrl + _ Undo previous command Ctrl + P / Up arrow Moves to previous command Ctrl + N / Down arrow Moves to next command Ctrl + S Gets the next most recent command Ctrl + O Runs and re-enters the command found via Ctrl + S and Ctrl + R Ctrl + G Exits history search mode !! Runs last command !* Runs previous command except its first word !*:p Displays what !* substitutes !x Runs recent command in the bash history that begins with x !x:p Displays the x command and adds it as the recent command in history !$ Same as OPTION+., brings forth last argument of the previous command !^ Substitutes first argument of last command in the current command !$:p Displays the word that !$ substitutes ^123^abc Replaces 123 with abc !n:m Repeats argument within a range (i.e, m 2-3) !fi Repeats latest command in history that begins with fi !n Run nth command from the bash history !n:p Prints the command !n executes !n:$ Repeat arguments from the last command (i.e, from argument n to $) Bash Editing Ctrl + U Deletes before the cursor until the start of the command Ctrl + K Deletes after the cursor until the end of the command Ctrl + W Removes the command/argument before the cursor Ctrl + D Removes the character under the cursor Ctrl + H Removes character before the cursor Alt + D Removes from the character until the end of the word Alt + Backspace Removes from the character until the start of the word Alt + . / Esc+. Uses last argument of previous command Alt + < Moves to the first line of the bash history Alt + > Moves to the last line of the bash history Esc + T Switch between last two words before cursor Alt + T Switches current word with the previous Bash Information TAB Autocompletes the command or file/directory name ~TAB TAB List all Linux users Ctrl + I Completes the command like TAB Alt + ? Display files/folders in the current path for help Alt + * Display files/folders in the current path as parameter

Plenty More to Learn About Linux

The Bash shell keyboard shortcuts work around the developer's DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself) philosophy. They help make effective use of your time by improving productivity in a fast-paced work environment.

The above cheat sheet is just the tip of an iceberg. The more you begin to explore Linux terminal commands and Bash shortcuts, the easier and more interesting Linux becomes.

