Shutter is a reliable, free, and open-source screenshot app for Linux users, but how do you install it on your system?

A screenshot app is a basic yet important utility that everyone turns out to every once in a while. Although most Linux distros are capable of capturing screenshots by default, having a powerful screenshot app can extend those functionalities even further.

In this article, we will take a look at Shutter, a free and open-source screenshot program for Linux. We will discuss how you can install Shutter on your system, along with a brief guide on using the tool.

How to Install Shutter

Here's how you can install Shutter on your Linux machine.

On Ubuntu/Debian

To install Shutter on Debian-based systems like Ubuntu and Kali Linux, type the following command in the terminal:

sudo apt install shutter

Note that if you're using Ubuntu version 18.04 and above, you'll have to install Shutter from the linuxuprising PPA repository. Start by adding the PPA to the repository list.

sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:linuxuprising/shutter

Then update your system's repository list using APT:

sudo apt update

Finally, to install Shutter, run:

sudo apt install shutter

Alternatively, if your system supports snap, you can install Shutter from the Snap Store using:

sudo snap install shutter

On Arch Linux

Since Shutter is available in the Arch Community repository, you can download it directly using pacman.

sudo pacman -S shutter

On Fedora/CentOS and RHEL

On Fedora, type any of the following commands to install Shutter:

sudo dnf install shutter

sudo yum install shutter

On CentOS, you'll have to first enable the nux-dextop repository:

sudo yum --enablerepo=nux-dextop install shutter

Then, install Shutter using YUM as follows:

sudo yum install shutter

How to Use Shutter

Capturing screenshots with Shutter is a piece of cake. Once you've launched the app, go to File > New and choose the type of screenshot you want to capture. Available options include Selection, Active Window, Desktop, Select Window, Menu, Tooltip, and Web.

If you want to capture the whole screen, select Desktop from the list, and Shutter will automatically take the screenshot for you. Similarly, you can also take a partial screenshot using Selection, capture the active window by clicking on Active Window, and select the window you want to capture using Select Window.

To save the screenshot, click on File > Save As and select an appropriate location.

Note that the user interface might slightly differ depending on the distro you're using. On Arch Linux, you get the screenshot options right under the app menu, with icons next to the screenshot type labels.

Capturing the Linux Desktop Efficiently

Screenshots have become an integral part of our daily lives. People take screenshots for everything—presentations, blogs, social media posts, etc. While every operating system provides a decent screenshot functionality out of the box, you can go beyond the limits by installing a third-party screenshot tool.

If you are appalled by the idea of installing a dedicated app for capturing screenshots, consider using the default key bindings to take screenshots on your computer.

