Learn how to install Fall Guys from the Epic Games Store to enjoy the seamless platform battle-royale gaming experience on your Linux desktop.

Fall Guys is an online multiplayer game featuring an obstacle course-style battle royale concept. The lack of support for Easy Anti-Cheat has always been a huge roadblock for successful multiplayer gaming on Linux. But with Easy Anti-Cheat now compatible with Linux, gamers can now play their favorite multiplayer games online, including Fall Guys, with other players on the internet.

So let's take a look at how you can install Fall Guys on Linux with working multiplayer support.

Step 1: Claim and Install Fall Guys From the Epic Games Store

To start, head over to the Fall Guys Epic Games Store page and add the game to your library by clicking Get.

Epic Games will now prompt you to log in to your account. Enter your account credentials to sign in. For those who don't have an Epic Games account, you can create one by clicking Sign Up. Follow the instructions on the screen to set up your account.

Once logged in, you'll be redirected to the order page. Click Place Order to complete the transaction.

Install the Heroic Games Launcher

The next step is to install the Heroic Games Launcher on your system. If you're on a Debian-based distribution like Ubuntu, you can download the official Heroic DEB file from the GitHub Releases page.

Download: Heroic Games Launcher

Use the dpkg command to manually install the package on your system:

sudo dpkg -i heroic_ * .deb

You can also download the Heroic AppImage from the GitHub Releases page if you want. To run the program, first, grant execute permissions to the downloaded file using the chmod command:

sudo chmod +x ~ /Downloads/ heroic_*.AppImage

Then, double-click the downloaded file to launch Heroic.

Use Yay to install Heroic on Arch-based distros like Manjaro Linux:

yay -S heroic-games-launcher-bin

Flatpak users can download the launcher by running:

flatpak install flathub com .heroicgameslauncher .hgl

Download Fall Guys on Linux Using Heroic

Post-installation, launch Heroic either from the Applications menu or by entering heroic in the terminal. At first glance, you'll see an option to sign in using your Epic Games account. Select that and supply your credentials to log in to your account.

Once logged in, head over to your game library by clicking Library from the left sidebar. Then, select Fall Guys from the list and click on Install. It's recommended that you continue with the default installation options.

You can set up Wine while Heroic downloads Fall Guys for you. Click on the Wine Manager option from the left sidebar and click on the Download icon next to the latest Wine version.

Switch to the next tabs (Wine-Lutris and Proton-GE) and repeat the process. This will save you some time later as you can quickly switch between the different Wine versions if Fall Guys doesn't launch with the default configuration. Usually, almost all games work well with Proton-GE.

After the download completes, launch the game by clicking the Play Game button. Heroic might prompt you to install Wine Mono and set up Wine prefix, continue with the default setup and click Continue or Install.

Don't fret if the game doesn't launch now. There are still a lot of configurations left at this stage. Even if you manage to get the game running, you won't be able to get past the main menu and play the game. Proceed to the next step to configure Easy Anti-Cheat.

Step 2: Configuring Easy Anti-Cheat for Fall Guys

The game files you've downloaded from Epic Games contain the libraries required for Easy Anti-Cheat to work. But to ensure it works properly, you have to change the directory that it currently resides in.

Navigate to the /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/EasyAntiCheat directory and copy the easyanticheat_x64.so file to the /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/FallGuys_client_game_Data/Plugins/x86_64/ directory. This one-liner will make things much easier:

sudo cp /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/EasyAntiCheat/easyanticheat_x64.so /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/FallGuys_client_game_Data/Plugins/x86_64/

Then, edit the /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/FallGuys_client.ini file using any text editor of your choice. For demonstration, we'll use nano:

sudo nano /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/FallGuys_client.ini

Modify the first line so it reads:

TargetApplicationPath=FallGuys_client_game.exe

Save the file to finalize the Easy Anti-Cheat configurations.

Step 3: Install Steam and Heroic Bash Launcher

Moving on, you need to install Steam and Heroic Bash Launcher to proceed. Heroic Bash Launcher is a nifty utility used to add Epic Games titles to your Steam library. But before continuing, make sure you've linked your Epic Games account and Steam account together.

The Steam client is available on official repositories of all major Linux distros and you can easily download it using the default package manager. Arch Linux users can follow this detailed guide on installing Steam. Once downloaded, sign in to your Steam account and stay logged in.

Heroic Bash Launcher Configurations

Next, download the Heroic Bash Launcher archive from the official GitHub Releases page.

Download: Heroic Bash Launcher

Extract the downloaded ZIP file and move the extracted folder to /home/$USER/Games/Heroic. Remove the version number from the folder name for better navigation.

Navigate into the HeroicBashLauncher folder and run the setup.sh file as an executable. You'll see a dialog box stating the process has finished.

Set Up Epic Games Overlay With Legendary

To ensure you can play the game with your friends later, you have to enable the Epic Games overlay using Legendary. Begin by downloading the latest version of Legendary (the first option) from the GitHub Releases page.

Download: Legendary

Save the file to your Downloads folder. Navigate to the directory using the cd command and type:

./legendary auth

Output:

Copy the "sid" value returned in the JSON response. Then, return to the terminal and paste the string to authenticate your account.

Moving on, enter the below-given command to download Fall Guys. Since you've already downloaded it, the output will display a similar note.

./legendary import 0 a2d9f6403244d12969e11da6713137b /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/FallGuys/

Install and enable the EOS overlay by typing the following commands one by one:

./legendary eos-overlay install

./legendary eos-overlay enable --prefix /home/ $USER /Games/Heroic/Prefixes/FallGuys/pfx

Head over to the /home/$USER/Games/Heroic/HeroicBashLauncher/GameFiles/ directory and edit the FallGuys_Heroic.sh file with a text editor. Search for "legendary" and replace the path with the downloaded Legendary binary (i.e. /home/$USER/Downloads/legendary). Replace the text in the file so it reads (notice the text highlighted in gray):

Execute the modified Fall Guys launch script to test if it's working fine and the game runs on running the script.

Adding the Fall Guys Launch Script to Steam

After verifying the launch script, go back to the /HeroicBashLauncher directory and run the AddToSteam.sh script. Select Fall Guys when prompted and hit Ok to continue.

If it doesn't work, you can manually add the script to your Steam library by launching Steam and selecting the Add a Non-Steam Game option from the bottom-left corner.

Then, browse the script and click Add Selected Programs to continue.

Go to your Steam Library, click on the Games drop-down, and check off the box next to Tools. Then, search for Proton Easy Anti-Cheat Runtime and install it on your system.

After you've installed the runtime, right-click the Fall Guys entry and select Properties. There, add the following command to the launch options:

PROTON_EAC_RUNTIME= " /home/$USER/.steam/steam/steamapps/common/Proton EasyAntiCheat Runtime/ " %command%

Running Fall Guys on Linux

You've now successfully installed Fall Guys on your desktop. Remember that whenever you want to launch the game, you should do so from your Steam Library. Don't worry, you'll still be able to invite your Epic Games friends to the game, as we're only using Steam to use the Proton Easy Anti-Cheat Runtime and launch the game.

Now You Can Play Fall Guys on Your Linux Desktop

That's it. Fall Guys should be running flawlessly on your Linux desktop now. You can play other multiplayer titles offered by Epic Games on your computer as well, using similar configurations.

For those who don't like configuring stuff and just want something simple to relax, consider downloading Flatpak games for Linux. They are easy to set up yet fun to play.