Fedora 35 brings with it the GNOME 41 desktop and various other new features that can enhance your productivity on Linux.

Twice each year, in April and October, the community behind Fedora releases a new major version of the extremely popular Linux distribution. Currently scheduled for October 19, 2021, the release of Fedora 35 is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at what you can expect when you install or upgrade to the 35th incarnation of the world’s most popular bleeding edge Linux distribution.

Fedora 35 Includes the New GNOME 41 Desktop

The first thing you’ll notice when you boot up Fedora 35 is the shiny new desktop environment. GNOME 41, released just a few short weeks ago, stars as the default desktop environment for Fedora 35. It comes with its own set of new features that are sure to please many users.

Some of the new features in GNOME 41 include:

Overall GNOME experience feels faster and more responsive

GNOME Software app has an updated, sleeker interface

Nautilus (file explorer) integrates management of encrypted archives

GNOME Calendar now supports ICS files (universal calendar format)

GNOME Calculator overhauled with a new look and improved menus

Expanded settings options for multitasking and cellular configuration

Many under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes

When it is released, Fedora 35 will be the only Linux distribution to come standard with GNOME 41.

What Can Desktop Users Expect From Fedora 35?

As with most new major releases, many of the most significant changes and improvements will occur in the background, hidden from the view of most casual users. If you like to tinker and take your time exploring, however, you will notice several changes intended to improve the experience for the average, everyday desktop user.

One of the most welcome changes to appear in Fedora 35 is the built-in ability to enable certain third-party software repositories. If you’ve used Fedora for any amount of time, you’re probably familiar with the common (and tedious) task of setting up new software repositories to gain access to things like special hardware drivers or audio and video codecs. Fedora maintains its policy of excluding this type of proprietary software from the default distribution but now makes it easier for users to install it.

In addition to GNOME 41 and the new software repositories, firewalld (Fedora’s firewall daemon) has been updated, new flathub applications have been added, the RPM system has been updated, and, of course, many bug fixes and system efficiency changes have been implemented.

What Can Developers Expect From Fedora 35?

Fedora has always been an attractive Linux distribution for developers, and with good reason. Version 35 of Fedora includes many changes and upgrades that will help keep developers in front of the latest technologies. Major updates affecting development workflows include:

GNU toolchain updates to gcc 11, glibc 2.34, binutils 2.37, and gdb 10.2

BTRFS becomes the default file system for Fedora Cloud

Fedora Cloud images can be built with hybrid BIOS+EFI boot support

GHC Compiler is updated to 18.10 with Stackage LTS v18

Several coding language updates: Node.js 16.x PERL 5.34 Python 3.10 PHP 8.0 Python 3.5 is retired

WirePlumber becomes the PipeWire session manager

As you would expect with Fedora, you can also count on plenty of updates after the initial release that will keep your system up to date with the latest tech.

Watch for the Release or Download Fedora 35 Beta Now

Fedora 35 is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 19 with a fallback date of October 26 in case of any release-blocking problems. While we’d love to see Fedora 35 released as soon as possible, history shows that it’s more likely that the release will come on the later date.

You can currently download Fedora 34 or the Fedora 35 Beta release from the Fedora Project’s website. You’ll also find links to both current and beta versions of the many Fedora spins.

Download: Fedora Workstation 34

Download: Fedora Workstation 35 Beta

