Improve system navigation on Ubuntu by enabling the "click to minimize" feature of the Ubuntu Dock.

Many Ubuntu users coming to Linux from Windows find themselves looking for a way to make their new Linux system minimize open windows when the corresponding dock or taskbar icon is clicked. Unfortunately, Ubuntu doesn't provide a direct configuration option to enable this behavior.

While all things may not be immediately obvious, a big part of what makes Ubuntu special is that it is highly customizable if you know where to look. When it comes to turning on the click to minimize window behavior, you don’t have to look too far.

You can enable the click to minimize functionality through the command line or a graphical interface. We’re going to show you how to do both.

Enable Click to Minimize in Ubuntu From the Command Line

At Ubuntu’s command prompt, you can turn on click to minimize with just a single command. Open the terminal and enter the following command:

gsettings set org.gnome.shell.extensions.dash-to-dock click-action 'minimize'

You won't need to restart your system or log out and back in again. The click to minimize function should be enabled immediately. Go ahead and try it!

If you decide later that you don't like this new behavior, you can turn it off again by entering the following command in your terminal:

gsettings reset org.gnome.shell.extensions.dash-to-dock click-action

Toggle Minimize on Click Using Dconf Editor

If you prefer working through a graphical interface, you can install the Dconf Editor from the Ubuntu Software Center. Just open Software Center from the Applications menu and type dconf into the search box. Then, click on Dconf Editor and install the application.

Once the installation is complete, launch the editor and go to org > gnome > shell > extensions > dash-to-dock. Scroll down a bit until you find click-action. Click on the option to access the click action settings.

Here, you want to turn off the slider that says use default value and set the Custom value option beneath it to minimize. Then, simply click Apply.

Again, there is no need to reboot or log out. The click to minimize behavior should take effect immediately.

Customizing System Behaviour on Ubuntu

Now that you’ve turned on click to minimize, don’t stop there. Keep exploring! There is plenty more that you can do to make your Ubuntu system even better.

