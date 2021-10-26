Want to personalize the appearance of the Linux command line? Begin by customizing the terminal splash screen first.

The terminal is like a virtual second home for many Linux users since they spend most of their working time typing commands in it. It's important to personalize the terminal to your heart's desire if you don't want to bore yourself with the dull, black command-line screen.

Linux offers you the choice to customize any facet of the terminal—its appearance, behaviour, color schemes, font, and splash screen.

In this article, we'll take a look at how you can customize your Linux terminal's splash screen to jazz up your command-line sessions.

Step 1: Finding the Shell Configuration File

The terminal emulator installed on your Linux machine works as a frontend for the underlying shell. On most Linux distros, Bash is the default shell that comes preinstalled with the system. On Linux, if you don't fancy the default shell—Bash in most cases—you can always change the shell using chsh.

Every shell has a configuration file stored in the user's home directory. For Bash, the file is called .bashrc. And if you're using Zsh, it will be .zshrc.

In the home directory, locate the config file corresponding to the shell you're currently using. For the purpose of this guide, we will demonstrate how to customize the splash screen on Bash. However, note that the steps are similar for other shells too.

To personalize your terminal's splash screen, first, open the shell configuration file using your favorite text editor. In this case, Vim:

vim ~/.bashrc

Step 2: Adding the Splash Screen Content

Before you start adding sophisticated scripts to the file, try printing a simple string first to verify if the configuration file is properly read by the shell. To do this, append the following line to the config file:

echo "Welcome to the Terminal!"

Now, save and exit Vim and restart the terminal to view the changes.

The welcome text message will be displayed every time the shell is launched, generally when you restart the terminal.

Now that you know the config file works, it is time to add some intriguing information and commands to the file.

1. Display System Information in the Splash Screen

To spice things up, you can display system information at the top of a new terminal instance in an attractive way. You don't have to worry about extracting the system details and presenting them nicely, several tools are already available that do this job for you. Two of the most used ones are Neofetch and Screenfetch.

Before you can add the commands to the configuration file, install Neofetch (or Screenfetch) using the default package manager on your system.

Then, depending on the package you installed above, add either of the following commands at the end of the shell config file:

neofetch

screenfetch

Save the changes and restart the terminal.

2. Display a Random Message

You can use fortune to display random (sometimes funny) quotes whenever you launch the terminal. Before editing the config file, install the fortune package on your system.

On Ubuntu/Debian:

sudo apt install fortune

On Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -S fortune-mod

To install fortune on Fedora and CentOS:

sudo dnf install fortune-mod

Once installed, add the following command to the end of the config file:

fortune

Output:

You can pipe fortune with other utilities like cowsay to create eye-catchy splash screen prompts. Install the cowsay package on your machine and append the following line to the shell configuration file:

fortune | cowsay

Output:

3. Show an ASCII Art at Launch

Normal text can be a huge turn-off for some users. Although the Linux terminal doesn't support images and videos, you can, however, use ASCII art to add a visual touch to the screen.

For this, you can use the figlet utility to convert normal text to ASCII art. The package is available on official distro repositories and can be downloaded using the default package manager.

On Debian-based systems like Ubuntu:

sudo apt install figlet

To install figlet on Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -S figlet

On Fedora/CentOS and other RPM-based distros:

sudo dnf install figlet

Once installed, append the following statement to the shell configuration file:

figlet -cl "This is a string"

...where "This is a string" is the text you want to display as ASCII art.

For example:

If you are crazy about Linux and can't seem to remember the current date and weather while working on the command line, you can configure the terminal to remind you of such details at launch.

Install curl on your system if you don't have it already. Then to get weather details every time you launch the terminal, append the following line to the config file:

curl wttr.in/paris?0

Make sure to replace "paris" in the aforementioned command with your geographical location. The ?0 commands the program to only print the current weather instead of the default three-day forecast.

You can also print the current date and day using the date utility. Simply add the following line to the shell config:

date

After adding both commands to the file, the splash screen will look something like this:

Step 3: Saving and Verifying the Changes

Once you're done tweaking and editing the configuration file, it is time to permanently apply those changes by saving and exiting the file. To view the splash screen, simply restart the terminal from the Applications menu or use the Ctrl + Alt + T keyboard shortcut instead.

You can also create custom scripts that print what you want to see on your terminal splash screen. Then, simply add the command to execute the script in the shell configuration file and you're done.

Don’t Settle With the Default Terminal Appearance

Unlike Windows and macOS, users have complete control over the appearance and behavior of their Linux system. You can literally change any aspect of the operating system since most of the code is open-source and available to modify.

But understanding the code can be hard if you are unfamiliar with the programming language. Therefore, Linux tinkerers who want to dip their hands into customization and kernel development should have a good grasp of the C programming language and its concepts.

