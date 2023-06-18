Secure Shell (SSH) is a network connection protocol that allows you to control remote computers over a network.

To use SSH on Linux, you need to install an SSH Client. Here's a list of some of the most popular SSH Clients for Linux for you to choose from.

1. OpenSSH

Probably the most popular SSH Client for Linux, OpenSSH comes installed by default on most Linux distros. It is open-source, free to use, and versatile. OpenSSH is also available on other platforms such as Windows, macOS, and BSD.

OpenSSH is lightweight and simple to use. It comes with a set of tools that get the job done, nothing fancy. You can use it for SSH tunneling, secure remote logins, and file transfer.

OpenSSH also comes with the ssh-keygen utility that allows you to create encrypted keys for more secure remote password-less logins.

Secure file transferring is another top feature of OpenSSH. Using the scp command, you can transfer files securely between two computers whether locally or over the internet. The scp utility allows you to transfer files across different operating systems too. For example, you can transfer files from a Linux server to a Windows PC or macOS.

If you don’t have OpenSSH installed, here’s how to install it on a Debian-based distro like Ubuntu:

sudo apt install openssh-server



On RHEL-based distros:

sudo dnf install openssh-server

On Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -Sy openssh

2. PuTTY

PuTTY is another powerful open-source and cross-platform SSH Client that was initially developed for Windows but has now made its way to Linux and macOS.

PuTTY comes with an intuitive and lightweight GUI that is very simple to use. It has great features, making it a favorite among many system admins.

Apart from SSH, PuTTY supports multiple remote connection protocols such as telnet—a legacy connection protocol that is less secure but handy when connecting to systems that do not support SSH.

PuTTY also supports serial connectivity. Serial connection is very prevalent on networking devices such as switches and routers.

Here's how you can install PuTTY on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install putty

On RHEL-based distros:

sudo dnf install putty

On Arch Linux and its derivatives:

sudo pacman -Sy putty

3. Termius

Termius is a modern and versatile SSH Client for Linux. It is truly cross-platform as you can use it on both PCs and smartphones. It is available on macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Termius is free for personal use with limited features, which are still great. For more advanced features and team collaboration, you can subscribe to the Pro or Team version, which is worth the investment based on the features it comes with and the productivity boost.

Undoubtedly one of the most customizable SSH clients on the market today, Termius comes with different themes, font stylization, and other customization features.

With Termius, you can securely sync and back up your data and configurations, so whenever you switch to another device you get the same look and feel. Termius can also import SSH configuration data from other SSH clients such as PuTTY, MobaXterm, and SecureCRT.

Easily collaborate with other team members and business partners by securely sharing SSH sessions, access to infrastructure, and syncing data in the cloud with Termius.

Download: Termius

4. MobaXterm

MobaXterm is a powerful terminal and SSH Client that was initially designed for Windows. It now has a portable edition for Linux.

MobaXterm comes with a wide range of features and tools for remote computing. It comes with an integrated X server, allowing you to run GUI applications remotely and display them on your local device.

Apart from SSH, MobaXterm allows you to use multiple remote connection solutions such as SFTP, RDP, VNC FTP, and the less secure telnet. It also comes with numerous networking tools to support your daily workloads.

With MobaXterm, you can easily manage multiple sessions at once. Within the tabbed interface, you can switch between different tabs, making it easier for you to provide support or maintenance to several remote connections at a time.

MobaXterm offers a comprehensive set of features for your remote connection needs. It's widely used by system administrators, developers, and IT professionals.

Download: MobaXterm

5. Terminator

Terminator is not an SSH client but rather a terminal emulator that supports robust SSH connections. It is open-source and cross-platform.

Terminator allows you to open and manage multiple SSH connections within a single window. In addition, you can use it to run all the Linux commands you are familiar with.

You can split your SSH sessions vertically or horizontally within a single window using Terminator. This allows you to quickly reference information at a glance and provides a great productivity boost.

Terminator offers great customization features so you can personalize the user experience to your liking. It lets you customize the fonts, colors, keyboard shortcuts, and other preferences.

Here's how you can install Terminator on Debian and Ubuntu:

sudo apt install terminator

To install on Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -S terminator

And on RHEL-based distros:

sudo dnf install epel-release && sudo dnf install terminator

6. Remmina

Remmina is a feature-rich GUI-based remote desktop and SSH client for Linux. It comes with a clean and user-friendly interface, making it a popular choice among engineers.

Apart from SSH, Remmina supports other remote connection protocols such as Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), VNC, NX, SPICE, etc. This enables you to connect to a wider range of operating systems.

With Remmina, you can easily customize your display settings, keyboard shortcuts, authentication methods, and more. Manage and organize your remote connection sessions and devices. Save your connection profiles, and sort them for quick access and collaboration.

The tabbed interface allows you to manage multiple remote sessions within a single window. This is convenient when you want to switch between different connections without opening multiple windows.

Remmina comes with file transfer abilities as well, allowing you to transfer files between your local machine and remote PCs.

Run the following command to install Remmina on Debian-based distros:

sudo apt install remmina

To install on Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -S remmina

And on RHEL-based distros, run:

sudo dnf install remmina

7. PAC Manager

PAC Manager is a powerful GUI-based open-source remote connection solution that provides a centralized portal for managing your SSH connections. It comes with features specifically designed for network engineers and systems administrators.

PAC Manager provides automation and scripting abilities so you can easily execute command sets on remote systems automatically.

PAC Manager isn't only limited to SSH. It supports a wide range of protocols such as RDP, VNC, Serial, etc. Further, it supports secure SSH tunneling and port forwarding to remote systems.

Here's how you can install PAC Manager on Debian and Ubuntu:

sudo apt install pac-manager

And on RHEL-based distros:

sudo dnf install pac-manager

Manage Remote Connections on Linux With SSH

SSH is a secure protocol that offers great remote management abilities. It is especially vital for connecting to remote Linux servers that do not have a GUI.

Boost your productivity and enhance your workflow by getting the right SSH Client for your needs.