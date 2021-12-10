Fancy a new set of app icons and widgets on your iPhone? These amazing apps make it easy to tweak your iPhone aesthetic with a single tap.

Once your iPhone is updated to iOS 14, or later, you can personalize your iPhone Home Screen with widgets and custom app icons.

What is your aesthetic? Pastel tones, minimalist, or cartoon hand-drawings?

Let’s take a look at some popular apps to customize your Home Screen and find your perfect style. We’ll explore the range of themes they offer and talk about some additional features you can expect from the apps.

1. Widgetsmith

With more than 400,000 ratings on the App Store, Widgetsmith is an extremely popular app for custom Home Screen icons. You don’t need to worry about being a tech expert to start letting your creativity loose because Widgetsmith has a highly user-friendly interface.

The app gives you great control over how you want to personalize your Home Screen. With a large collection of widgets and customizable templates, you’re sure to build your desired Home Screen look. You can create your own gradient wallpaper, too.

The widgets can also be scheduled to show up on your Home Screen based on rules you preset. You can learn more with our full guide on how to use Widgetsmith.

Download: Widgetsmith (Free, in-app purchases available)

2. Color Widgets

Enjoyed by over 30 million users, the majority of themes at Color Widgets showcase flat designs and minimalist icons, helping you feel put-together, yet tastefully trendy with your iPhone.

The main theme categories include Minimal, Neutral, and Gradient, but there are also more unique options like Gaming, Anime, and Pride.

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your Home Screen, Color Widgets has a wide selection of stunning pre-made widgets for you. Explore exciting options such as Countdown, Quotes, and more.

Download: Color Widgets (Free, in-app purchases available)

3. Brass

Brass is a highly popular app, hitting the number one spot in the App Store’s Graphics and Design category across 36 countries.

Brass has hundreds of themes, such as Nature, Neon, and Anime, available for you to pick. You can find seasonal themes like fall and winter as well as festive ones like Christmas, too.

For useful iPhone widgets you’ll need, like Weather and Calendar, the app also offers transparent options—you simply need to provide Brass with a screenshot of your empty Home Screen so the widget’s background can blend in seamlessly.

Download: Brass (Free, in-app purchases available)

4. ScreenKit

ScreenKit is another well-received app. It boasts more than 5,000 icons, 500 themes, and plenty of widgets. When you first launch ScreenKit, the app prompts you to choose your preferred styles and interests. It will then give you a personalized list of themes based on your chosen options.

ScreenKit offers classic aesthetic themes such as Minimalist, Pastel, and Solid Color. However, you’ll also find special ones like Kawaii Anime and Harry Potter if you’re a fan of these shows and books.

Download: ScreenKit (Free, in-app purchases available)

5. Aesthetic Kit

Aesthetic Kit’s cool themes include Neon, Retro, Music, and many more. You can check out themes created by other Aesthetic Kit users and vote for your favorites as well. If nothing really strikes your fancy, you can start with a blank canvas, make your own theme, and go on to share it with the rest of the world.

Besides themes and widgets, the app offers aesthetic keyboard styles for you, adding yet another special touch to your custom iPhone style. You can also get unique fonts and kaomoji from the app to complete your look.

Download: Aesthetic Kit (Free, in-app purchases available)

6. Photo Widget

Photo Widget is the perfect combination of simplicity and cuteness. Tired of seeing the same color themes over and over? Make sure to explore these whimsical cartoons and inject fun, child-like imagination back into your daily life.

A casual browse through Photo Widget’s list of themes and you’ll see the eyes of adorable animal characters looking back at you. They’re certain to warm your heart every time you unlock your iPhone, putting you in a good mood every time you see your Home Screen.

The best part of it all: unlike the other apps in this list, Photo Widget is completely free.

Download: Photo Widget (Free)

7. Themify

Themify offers custom iPhone themes that range from soft tones to those that give a modern twist to your Home Screen. From popular pastel shades to paintings, you’re sure to find a theme that fits your style. If you don’t wish to replace your entire Home Screen look, you can opt to download the icon packs only.

Besides themes and widgets, you can also get beautiful live wallpapers and stills from Themify. The app offers Ultra HD choices, which are definitely an additional, satisfying visual to have on your Lock Screen.

Download: Themify (Free, in-app purchases available)

8. App Icons

App Icons is a straightforward, easy-to-use app for a quick Home Screen change. From nature-inspired styles to minimalist black-and-white options, scroll along the app’s horizontal belt of themes ready to install.

The app also has a selection of live wallpapers, sorted into categories such as Water, Cities, Fire, and Landscapes.

Download: App Icons (Free, in-app purchases available)

9. Icon Themer

Icon Themer’s curation of themes are mostly festive-related, stylistic hand-drawings, and solid color shades. Most of them give a sweet, calm vibe.

Icon Themer has fewer theme options than popular apps like Brass or ScreenKit. However, if you hate filtering through an avalanche of striking color themes just to find that one simple, clean-looking design, then Icon Themer is a good choice.

It also has a large collection of icons for you to create your own.

Download: Icon Themer (Free, in-app purchases available)

Customize Your iPhone Home Screen With Ease

Whether you’re looking for widgets, app icons, or a full theme makeover, these iPhone customization apps are a fun way to showcase your personality on your Home Screen.

Excluding Widgetsmith, which allows lots of customization options, all other apps listed here offer an easy, one-tap installation process. You simply need to choose the theme you want and check that the app icons match accordingly.

