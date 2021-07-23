Do you want to excel at time management? Use these feature-rich timeboxing apps to meet your productivity goals.

As time management and productivity go hand in hand, you can’t expect to accomplish productivity without being time-efficient. Timeboxing is a popular approach used by professionals worldwide for time management.

This method helps you to allocate a particular amount of time for a task and complete the activity within the time frame. With the following timeboxing apps, you too can apply this method in your professional and personal life to achieve your productivity goals.

You can practice the timeboxing method with the help of Clockify, which is a time tracker app. This tool facilitates real-time tracking of the time you spend on each task. Later, you can view the report to check if you've reached your targets in time.

This app will let you create projects and tasks that represent tasks within timeboxes. You can also add tags to each task and project for easy filtering and quick result analysis. For each task or timebox, define the time you expect to take to complete it.

As soon as you begin working on that task, start the timer. Stop the time when it is complete. Your time spent on the task will be added to the timebox list. The tool displays the tracked time in a calendar view for pattern analysis and productivity improvement.

Download: Clockify for Windows | macOS | Linux (Free)

You can use the timeboxing method even during a project as this approach can deliver you the customized time-optimizing solution. PomoDone app lets you apply timeboxing in its different services by tailoring the timer length according to the task requirement.

This app is a smart timeboxing choice as it retains the workflow speed at an excellent level, even when used for multiple projects. Pomodone promotes effortless team and project management through customized solutions for maximum utilization of time. You can launch its time tracker in no time with minimum effort.

Its task tracking history feature keeps a detailed record of all the projects you worked on. You can access and analyze the record in the future for a better overview. Besides, PomoDone offers smooth integration facilities with other popular applications like Trello, Asana, ClickUp, Todoist, Jira, Slack, etc.

Download: PomoDone for Windows | macOS | Linux (Free)

Calendar is the tool that lets you put a timeboxing approach into practice immediately. It offers a clean layout ideal for timeboxing, and you can easily set up this online tool for scheduling needs.

You can use the time analytics software of this tool before, during, and after the implementation of the timeboxing method. It puts the visual task to-do list in front of you to remind you of the daily goals and help you plan the time accordingly.

With Calendar, you can check the progress in time management and changes in time usage. With the data and charts, you’ll be fully aware of the time you spent on each task. It also informs you whether you need to make any adjustments to better implement the timeboxing method in your life.

The timeboxing method helps you to control the time you dedicate to different tasks. Time management tool Timely allows you to practice timeboxing by helping you focus on a single task at a time.

As it sets a healthy time pressure, you can lock your attention to one task and complete it in time. Besides quickly planning your week, its automatic time tracking feature lets you know how much time you spent on a task.

The team planning tool of the Timely app assists you in coordinating your plans with the team members. It also lets you visualize the schedule of every member. Thus, you can assign and reassign tasks depending on how much someone has on their plate.

Download: Timely for Windows | macOS (Price: $8)

TMetric allows you to make the most of the timeboxing method by optimizing the time spent on routine tasks. With advanced functionality such as automatic time tracking, you can ensure a seamless workflow. With TMetric, you can allocate a set of time for any task in the description box.

This well-designed tool brings all the necessary functionalities in a neat timeline. It lets you allocate your peak performance time for the most strenuous sub-tasks of agile projects by identifying your peak performance hours.

It safely stores all the tracked data in the cloud so you can use it for mission-critical projects. Even if multiple tasks are going on at once, the app can track them all easily.

Download: TMetric for Windows | macOS | Linux (Free)

If you want to implement timeboxing for complicated projects with numerous sub-tasks, Pomotodo is the right tool for you. You can break down your tasks into multiple sub-tasks.

No matter how lengthy and complex your to-do list is, the tool keeps track of it. It also keeps an account of how punctually you meet the deadlines. The app assembles all the task data, and you get a report with all the stats in beautifully graphic charts for reference.

It also comes with an easy-to-navigate interface and functions anyone can perform without any trouble. Therefore, your timeboxing experience with this tool will be hassle-free and engaging. The mobile app is also not ladened with features. Hence, you can focus on the task at hand without any distraction, which contributes to the purpose of applying a timeboxing method.

Download: Pomotodo for Windows | macOS (Free)

It is an ultimate timebox tool that takes care of your planning needs. Toggl Plan combines several techniques that’ll be useful for creative managers and their teams. As you plan your tasks in this tool, you can assign different colors for your tasks and teams for easy tracking.

This app offers a timeline through a Gantt chart, where you can set durations, milestones, and many more. It’ll assist you to have a detailed look into your present obligations.

Individual users can get this tool and its mobile app completely free of cost. Hence, it is a great choice for freelancers who don’t want to spend extra money trying timeboxing.

Choose Any App to Implement Timeboxing

Timeboxing is a proven method that helps you master time management and thus avoid procrastination. By using the discussed apps, you can complete your tasks in time and attain maximum productivity.

