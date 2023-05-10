Just because your iPhone is a bit outdated doesn't make it completely useless. You can repurpose your old iPhone as a security camera instead of putting it away in the drawer. Doing so will help you save money that you'd have spent on security gear.

There are a plethora of apps that can transform your old iPhone into a full-fledged security camera, but choosing the right one can be tricky. Read along to find out which app suits your needs the best.

How to Set Up an iPhone as a Security Camera

Before we get to the list of apps, you need to know how to set up your old phone as a security camera. You first have to find the right location for your security camera. It could be your garage to keep an eye on your car, a room where you keep all your important documents and valuable items, or the entrance of your house.

Once you find the right spot, make sure to set up the iPhone where you can surveil as much area as possible. You also need to check if it's close to a power source because you'll have to plug in your old iPhone for battery if you want 24-hour surveillance. If the power outlet is out of reach from the desired camera location, consider purchasing an extended version of one of the best Lightning cables.

Now, it's time to pick a security camera app and install it on your old iPhone and your current one for surveillance.

1. Alfred

Alfred is a well-designed app that lets you use your old iPhone as a security camera. You can install the app on two phones—one for setting up the camera and the other for controlling and viewing footage.

Besides surveillance, Alfred offers a siren feature, motion detection, a low-light filter, and two-way communication. Moreover, you can give your family members or friends access to the surveillance by adding to the Trust Circle feature when necessary.

The Premium monthly subscription of Alfred starts at $3.99 and offers HD video, no ads, more cloud storage, multiple cameras, and longer capture intervals.

Download: Alfred Home Security Camera (Free, subscription available)

2. Manything

Manything lets you convert an old iPhone into a Wi-Fi-connected security camera and use your primary device to view the footage. Besides the ability to turn your phone into a security camera, Manything also has its own IFTTT channel, allowing you to link it to web services and other connected devices.

For example, you can set up smart lights in your house to automatically turn on when the app detects motion. Your phone acts as a security camera and a switch for smart gadgets to make it look like you're at home if someone tries to get inside.

The monthly Manything plan starts at $5.99, offering 30 days of cloud recording for one camera.

Download: Manything (Free, subscription available)

3. AtHome Camera

AtHome is perhaps the best free security camera app on the list. To use its features, install the AtHome Video Streamer DIY CCTV app on your old iPhone and the AtHome Camera Pro: Monitor app on your current device.

It uses advanced AI and deep learning technology to detect the motion of humans instead of shadows or light used by other apps. Moreover, it uses face recognition to distinguish between your family member and an intruder. The app has a Night Vision mode for surveillance in low-lighting conditions.

AtHome also features two-way communication, which uses your iPhone's built-in mic and speakers. The premium monthly subscription of the AtHome Camera Pro app starts at $9.99 and offers HD video, no ads, more cloud storage, and multiple cameras.

Download: AtHome Video Streamer DIY CCTV (Free) | Athome Camera Pro: Monitor (Free, subscription available)

4. Camy

Camy is another incredible app that turns your old iPhone into a live-stream video surveillance system. It offers high-quality video stream, video recording, motion detection, and night mode.

One of the best features of Camy is the ability to zoom in and take screenshots. Besides your primary phone, you can also use a browser on any device to watch the live video stream remotely.

The monthly Campy premium subscription costs $3.99 and lets you add unlimited zones and give access to family members. The premium membership also allows you to record videos to the cloud automatically.

Download: Camy (Free, subscription available)

5. Cloud Baby Monitor

Cloud Baby Monitor is the most advanced and feature-rich app on the list. It's a versatile app that can function as a home security camera or a baby monitor. The app is compatible with Apple Watch and can send noise and motion detection alerts directly to your wrist regardless of where you are.

Cloud Baby Monitor can also play white noises and lullabies to help your little one get to sleep. Besides providing service over Wi-Fi and cellular networks, CloudBaby Monitor offers a Bluetooth option. You can use the Bluetooth option for areas with limited cellular connectivity. It also features night vision if you check on your baby's well-being during the night.

While Cloud Baby Monitor is one of the best baby monitor apps, it has a catch: you have to pay for the app as it has no free version.

Download: CloudBaby Monitor ($5.99)

6. Presence Video Security Camera

Presence is an easy-to-use app that offers a clear video feed. Like other security camera apps on the list, Presence also allows remote video monitoring and supports two-way video and voice chat. Moreover, it features motion detection and sends you an alert notification with photos and videos.

The premium subscription to the Presence app costs $4.99 per month and offers 5GB encrypted cloud storage, longer video recording duration, a camera alarm, and access to priority customer support.

Download: Presence Video Security Camera (Free, subscription available)

Keep Your Home Safe With Security Camera Apps

Using your old iPhone as a security camera instead of buying a standalone security camera will save you money and give you a better portability option. You can remove your old iPhone and place it at another location to use it as a temporary camera for any situation.

You can use it to keep an eye on your kids while they're playing in the yard or by the pool. If you're at a friend's place and want to put down your baby for a nap in the guest room, you can use it to watch over them.