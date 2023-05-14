Whether you're working on perfecting the basics of an ollie or venturing into more advanced tricks to master the sport of skateboarding, practice is essential. However, it can be a bit hard to do it all on your own, and that's where your phone can give you a helping hand.

There are a lot of apps out there for skateboarding that can help improve your experience. Here, we have rounded up six apps every skateboarder must have to practice their tricks, explore new skating spots, and connect with other skateboarders around them.

1. RIDERS

3 Images

Close

RIDERS is the best community-oriented skateboarding app you can use. It features a ton of learnable tricks, each of which is divided into three sections (Theory, Questions, and Practice) to make the learning process easy for you. The Theory section includes how-to videos, tips, and tricks from riders all over the world. This way, if one's way of explaining doesn't help you, plenty of others will.

You can consult the Questions tab for any questions regarding specific tricks. Simply raise the issue in the community, and someone will help you out. Similarly, you can also answer other riders' questions to level up.

Under the Practice tab, you can set a goal for how quickly you want to learn the trick. The app will send you notifications to keep you motivated. After going through the tutorials, you can dive into the practice and post your progress. Other riders can then comment to help you improve your form. So, it's Reddit, but for skaters.

Make sure to check out the Feed section to flex your newly learned tricks and watch which moves other riders are pulling. For a more focused learning experience, you can search for a nearby skateboarding coach and get a one-on-one training session too.

Download: RIDERS for iOS | Android (Free, subscription available)

2. Loke

3 Images

Close

Loke is another community-oriented skateboarding app that is similar to RIDERS. However, while RIDERS focuses on teaching you the hottest new tricks, Loke instead focuses on keeping you engaged with challenges.

These challenges are updated on a monthly as well as weekly basis. Each challenge requires you to perform a different trick ranging from manuals to 360-degree flips and everything else in between. Many of these challenges are sponsored, and you can win prizes such as new boards, headphones, and skating apparel.

You also get the chance to watch the best submissions for each challenge. The app also has a section that can help you find new skating spots around you. So, if you discover a cool new spot that is relatively unknown, just share its location, and other skaters will join you in the fun.

Download: Loke for iOS | Android (Free)

3. ShredSpots

3 Images

Close

ShredSpots lets you explore new skating spots around you. It's another community-based app where riders can add their favorite spots for other skateboards to try out. From designated skating plazas to random spots in different neighborhoods, ShredSpots has a lot of conventional (and unconventional) places you can skate on.

Along with the location, the app also displays the obstacles each spot has. If you want to practice a flat rail trick, you can look for the spots that have a flat rail for you to try out. The app also shows you the risk of getting busted or kicked out from a particular spot, which is hilarious and useful at the same time.

And it's not that you're simply given the name of the place to find it yourself. ShredSpots even gives you exact directions to the spot, and you can share the location with your friends.

Download: ShredSpots for iOS | Android (Free)

4. Skate Tricks

3 Images

Close

As the name suggests, Skate Tricks is your one-stop shop for all skating tips and tricks. The app has a handy search engine that lets you look for any particular trick. Alternatively, you can choose the category of trick you want to learn, like Flat, Grunt, Ramp, Slide, and Adventure. Each option has a difficulty level going from Easy to Extreme.

To help you understand the trick as thoroughly as possible, each trick has five parts: prerequisites, theory, step-by-step instructions, feet placement, and a slo-mo video. This is to ensure you fully understand the trick and are able to execute it perfectly. Once done, you can even save that trick under your profile.

To keep you on your feet, there is also a Skate School, which shows you the trick of the day. You can learn that trick and give it a shot, skip it, change the category, or ease the difficulty. Skate Tricks also allows you to roll a die and perform the random trick that comes up.

Download: Skate Tricks for iOS | Android (Free, premium version available)

5. Splice

3 Images

Close

If you feel like you're at a point where you're ready to show off your skating skills, you need a good app to edit your clips. With Splice, you get plenty of key editing features at your fingertips. You don't have to be a professional video editor to make crazy good skateboarding videos.

After you import your clip, you can choose between various aspect ratios for different platforms. You can also add a slo-mo effect, tweak the playback speed, add transitions, and change the background. All these tools help you transition seamlessly between jumps and add cool effects to your clips.

Download: Splice for iOS | Android (Free, subscription available)

6. Perfect Grind

3 Images

Close

So far, most apps we reviewed have taught skateboarding theoretically and by using videos. Well, Perfect Grind brings a new flavor to the mix by using interactive gameplay to learn skateboarding. You can play the game with just one finger; all it takes is a combination of swipes at the right timing to nail the tricks.

There are plenty of challenges to perform, and as you progress, they become more difficult. Like in real life, consistent practice is the only way to succeed in Perfect Grind. The game has four modes: Career, Single Run, Free Skate, and Park Editor. However, the last two modes are available only in the full version.

Nevertheless, give Perfect Grind a shot the next time you have free time to spare. It's an excellent time-killer; even the paid version is recommended because of the extra maps you can unlock.

Download: Perfect Grind for iOS | Android (Free, paid version available)

Up Your Skateboarding Game With These Apps

Skateboarding is a never-ending journey of learning, bailing out, and then trying again. It's a lot of fun, but it requires a lot of time and patience to improve, too.

Fortunately, these apps can make the experience better and more enjoyable. Just remember that there's no shame in wearing a helmet while you're at it.