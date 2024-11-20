Key Takeaways Planta helps by providing care instructions and reminders for each of your plants.

The app can scan and identify unknown plants in your home.

Planta's instructions go step-by-step, making them great for beginners.

Although I don't have hundreds of plants in my home, I do have dozens. And it sucks to watch them die one by one. However, with the Planta app, I feel like I have a better shot at being a good plant parent. Let me explain why.

1 Planta Remembers Which Plants I Have (and Where They Are)

The first step in taking care of plants is knowing which plants you have and where they are. Sounds basic, I know, but plants aren't like kids or pets. They don't cry for attention, and it's easy to neglect the snake plant sitting on a bookshelf in the back corner of an office.

Planta has me enter each plant one at a time, which can feel tedious if you're starting with a house already filled with plants. For each plant, you have the option to enter a name and upload a photo. I've uploaded photos but haven't taken the time to name my plants just yet. "Hanging pothos plant in the bedroom" works well enough for me. I hope the plant doesn't mind.

Planta tasks me with organizing my plants by room. I have some in the living room, master bedroom, and even the bathroom. Then we get to the more tedious, but more important questions.

Planta wants to know how far each plant is from the window and whether it's getting any direct light. These details impact how often a plant needs to be watered, and Planta doesn't want to inadvertently tell you to give a plant more water than it can absorb.